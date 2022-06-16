Multiple lanes closed on I-85 due to crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes are closed Thursday evening on I-85 in west Charlotte due to a crash, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The accident occurred around 4:36 p.m. near Beatties Ford Road and mile marker 37, causing lanes in both directions to be closed. Five total lanes north and southbound are closed. NCDOT says the lanes will remain closed until 7:42 p.m.

Impact on traffic is high and delays are expected.

More information will be provided when available.

