NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Multiple lanes closed on I-85 due to crash

The accident occurred around 4:36 p.m. near mile marker 37
Multiple lanes closed on I-85 near MM 37 due to crash
Multiple lanes closed on I-85 near MM 37 due to crash(NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes are closed Thursday evening on I-85 in west Charlotte due to a crash, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The accident occurred around 4:36 p.m. near Beatties Ford Road and mile marker 37, causing lanes in both directions to be closed. Five total lanes north and southbound are closed. NCDOT says the lanes will remain closed until 7:42 p.m.

Impact on traffic is high and delays are expected.

More information will be provided when available.

RELATED: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for multiple counties Thursday afternoon

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a federal jury in Charlotte...
Davidson nail salon owner sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault, forcing labor on employee
One person was killed after a car disregarded a stop sign in York County.
One killed, one injured in fatal car crash in York County
A bell was seen on the ground following an overnight fire that destroyed a historic church in...
SBI, ATF investigating after historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County
Several members of the African American Faith Alliance spoke at Tuesday's CMS meeting.
Charlotte faith leaders say CMS interim superintendent walked out of meeting, superintendent responds

Latest News

Seventeen students from Rowan Cabarrus Community College placed in the 2022 SkillsUSA North...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students capture accolades during 2022 State SkillsUSA competition
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Hickory homicide scene
Hickory homicide suspect seen riding in stolen car, police say
Dr. Bob Erdin, orthopedic surgeon at Charlotte VA Health Care Center, leads a lecture with...
Salisbury VA Health Care System Doctor awarded for international work