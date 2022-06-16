Historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire burned a historic church to the ground overnight in Rowan County.

The fire was on Gheen Road off Highway 601 north of Salisbury. It’s the site of the old Second Creek AME Zion Church that was built in the 1800s but is now abandoned.

Fire investigators said someone walking their dog spotted the fire around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire engulfed the old wooden church, according to first responders.

So far, there is nothing suspicious about the fire, but crews are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.