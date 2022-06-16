Hickory homicide suspect seen riding in stolen car, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fourth suspect in a Hickory homicide case has yet to be apprehended by police, but has been spotted riding a stolen car.

The 15-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was seen driving a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra with a tag number of ‘RDJ-7400.’

Three other teens, all 16 years old, have already been arrested in connection.

Police say the four teenagers were involved in the murder of Shonniel Blackburn, 35, on Monday.

Blackburn was found shot to death at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments.

Juvenile petitions for murder have been issued for the four teenage suspects.

Authorities say that if you see the stolen vehicle, do not approach its occupants, and to call the Hickory Police Department immediately at 828-328-5551.

