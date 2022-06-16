First Alert: Return of intense heat, tropical humidity before a weekend break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert will continue through Friday as that upper-level ridge of high pressure holds strong.

Upper 90s and tropical humidity through Friday

Big break comes over the holiday weekend

Intense heat returns for next week

Today will bring a return of intense heat coupled with tropical humidity. Afternoon temperatures with a return to the mid to upper 90s and heat indices of 105 degrees - if not slightly higher – will be common for all neighborhoods outside of the mountains. A few stronger storms will fire up late in the day, so make sure you have your WBTV Weather app alerts on before you head out the door.

Sultry conditions – with perhaps a few lingering thunderstorms – hold on tonight with lows only dropping back into the 70s.

Friday will feature more of the same, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values near or above 100 degrees. There will be another chance for scattered thunderstorms Friday as a cool front moves our way.

As that cold front moves through the Carolinas Friday night, it will bring welcome relief from the heat this weekend. Saturday will be more seasonal with high temperatures in the upper 80s, but it will not be as muggy. Sunday will be a great outdoor day, with daybreak readings in the 50s for many neighborhoods and Father’s Day high temperatures in the mid-80s with a drier feel to the air.

The break from the torrid heat and tropical humidity may be short-lived, however, as the ridge is forecast to re-establish itself closer to the Carolinas, prompting an unwelcome return of intense heat. Highs will jump back to at least the upper 90s by midweek!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

