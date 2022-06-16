First Alert: More heat, humidity for Thursday, Friday before weekend relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After today, we have one more day of heat and humidity to endure before we get some relief.

First Alert Rest of Today : Hot and humid, scattered thunderstorms, heat advisory until 8 p.m.

First Alert Friday : Mostly sunny, hot, PM thunderstorms

Weekend Outlook: Not as hot, less humid.

Chances for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will also be possible through Friday but cooler, drier air will move into the Carolinas by the weekend.

After a warm and muggy start to the morning, we are on track to warm into the upper 90s again today. Along with the heat and humidity, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Before the storms develop, heat index values will climb over 105. For tonight, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible early; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Temperatures will soar again into the 90s on Friday ahead of a cold front. With all the heat and humidity there will be a chance for some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The cold front will move through the Carolinas Friday night into Saturday morning, setting the stage for a pleasant weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. Pleasant, dry weather will continue for Sunday; expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-80s.

The heat and humidity will gradually work back east into our area for next week. Monday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We have First Alerts in place on Tuesday and Wednesday for highs near 100 degrees and heat indices over 105.

