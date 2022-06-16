NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Dangerous heat and more storm chances for Friday

The heat will remain Friday before some relief this weekend.
A First Alert is in place for the remainder of Thursday as high temperatures and severe thunderstorm potential hit the Carolinas.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 90s for Friday, with scattered late-day thunderstorms. Father’s Day weekend is looking pleasant, but a First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, due to dangerous heat.

  • First Alert Friday: Back in the upper 90s, with scattered severe storms.
  • Upper 80s and mostly sunny for Father’s Day weekend.
  • First Alert: Dangerous heat returns by midweek next week.

Scattered storms will linger into this evening with steamy overnight low temperatures in the 70s.

Friday will feature more of the same, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices over 105 degrees for the piedmont. The mountains will not be as hot, yet will remain warm and muggy with highs in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead to the next few days
Looking ahead to the next few days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Scattered, late-day storms are likely for Friday. Any storms that develop may become strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas Friday night, bringing a little relief from the heat this weekend. Saturday will remain warm, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s, but it will not be as muggy. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the mid 70s for Saturday.

Father’s Day Sunday will be a great outdoor day, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains, with a drier feel to the air. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Another First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, due to another round of dangerous heat developing. We are expecting lower 90s for Monday, upper 90s for Tuesday, and around 100 degrees by next Wednesday and Thursday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat, and weather aware with any potential storms!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

