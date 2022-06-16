Bank of America invests $2.5 million to expand UNC Charlotte program for underrepresented students

NC DHHS Flu
Bank of America announced a $2.5 million investment to UNC Charlotte on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff and Courtney Cole
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bank of America announced Thursday it is investing $2.5 million to expand UNC Charlotte’s signature bridge program for historically underrepresented students and support the creation of a Community Innovation Incubator.

According to a news release, the University Transition Opportunities Program powered by Bank of America will expand UNC Charlotte’s signature bridge program by an additional 300 students over a five-year period.

UTOP began in 1986, creating a path for underrepresented students to successfully transition from high school to college by providing a six-week summer collegiate experience, Bank of America staff said.

Additionally, Bank of America and UNC Charlotte will create the Community Innovation Incubator to execute community-centric research in Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity.

According to the release, local residents and community leaders will work as peers with researchers, students and experts to co-design data-driven solutions for the region.

The research funded through the investment supports the scholarly mission of the University, while helping to address community issues.

The bank’s $2.5 million investment aligns with many key and critical components of the university’s recently launched 10-year strategic plan to “shape what’s next” through research, teaching, leadership, and diversity and inclusion, the release stated.

