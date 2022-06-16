NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Alzheimer’s advocates move one step closer to research diversity

A Hawaii native is sharing her mother’s story of living with Alzheimer’s to lawmakers on Capitol Hill to push for the ENACT Act.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “Alzheimer’s disease affects everybody, not just white people.” Alzheimer’s advocate, Amy Truong, said. She knows that firsthand. Her mother, an Asian American, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 14 years ago.

Truong started volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association, and noticed she was one of just a few non-white advocates. She explained that diversity is also lacking in Alzheimer’s studies.

“For Native Hawaiians, for Asian Americans, and for Native Americans, there’s actually not enough data at all to even come to a conclusion,” Truong said.

Truong is taking her concerns to Washington: she’s meeting with lawmakers from her state of Hawaii about the ENACT Act. If passed, the bill would require increased participation of underrepresented populations in research and clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M) co-sponsored the legislation, which has broad bipartisan support.

“Alzheimer’s doesn’t care how you’ve registered to vote,” Lujan said. “This is an issue affecting all of America.”

Dr. Christina Prather from George Washington University’s Institute for Brain Health and Dementia believes expanding these studies can help medical professionals improve diagnoses for minority patients.

“When we are better able to engage with people who are traditionally underrepresented, it means earlier connection to care and services,” said Dr. Prather.

Sen. Lujan said he does not know yet when the bill might see a vote, but hopes to attach it to the next package of health legislation moving through Congress.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Several members of the African American Faith Alliance spoke at Tuesday's CMS meeting.
Charlotte faith leaders say CMS interim superintendent walked out of meeting, superintendent responds
One person was killed after a car disregarded a stop sign in York County.
One killed, one injured in fatal car crash in York County
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 2 and injuring 4 in Iredell County

Latest News

Polls opened Tuesday in S.C. for primary election
If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes the term, he will become the...
Gov. McMaster renominated as Democrats vie to oppose him
You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 South Carolina primary
Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster hopes to win Tuesday's primary then earn...
McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor
Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Polls opened Tuesday in S.C. for primary election