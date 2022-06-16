After 20 days without internet, Union County woman turns to WBTV for answers

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Natalie Griffin keeps a precise calendar.

Everything from doctor’s appointments, to watching her grandson is penciled in. But there’s a new entry that’s seen repeatedly in her planner; how many days the Union County woman has gone without internet in her home. Spoiler alert: it’s been 20.

“It’s been exhausting, and we’re exasperated at this point and don’t know what else to do,” she said.

Griffin says May 26 is the day her Frontier Communications internet service stopped flowing into her home in rural Waxhaw. Her neighbors, including Griffin’s daughter who lives right next door, lost service too. But she says everyone’s service was restored within days but hers.

“I still don’t understand why my immediate neighbors within walking distance have had their internet restored and we still have had no internet.”

Griffin doesn’t know what officially caused the outage but she says a technician told her road construction in the area might be the culprit.

“Evidently there was some lines or cables cut,” Griffin told WBTV.

Griffin and her husband have called Frontier – the only provider available to them - over and over and over again.

“Every time we call it’s like the first time. We go through the same questions. Well, are your cables hooked up? Have you checked your connections outside,” she said.

Griffin says Frontier has sent technicians out who tell her every time that her service is fixed – except it isn’t.

She’s getting by using cellular data – while still paying her monthly bill – for internet that doesn’t exist.

“I would like to ask whoever is in charge, how would you like to not have internet for 20 days?”

WBTV reached out to Frontier Communications and while they’ve yet to send us a statement, they called Griffin Wednesday evening.

She says she was told the company will be sending someone out first thing Thursday morning to resolve the problem.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.