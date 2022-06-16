NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 2 and injuring 4 in Iredell County
Juvenile petitions for murder have been issued for the four teenage suspects.
Four teenagers sought in deadly Hickory shooting
Crowder's Mountain
After Crowders Mountain hiker ends up in hospital, Gaston County EMS urges caution
The hospital system has a claim on the roof over one man's head.
Medical Debt and Deeds: How hospitals use homes to collect debt
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip

Latest News

WBTV investigates medical debt, deed and collection practices
Lake Norman beach now open during the week for summer
Lake Norman beach now open during the week for summer
The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly...
Court: Amazon customers can sue over lack of toxic warnings
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city