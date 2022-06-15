NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Police chase ends in high-speed crash in New Orleans

A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured in New Orleans on Tuesday.
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured in New Orleans on Tuesday, WVUE reported.

Police say that three vehicles were involved in the wreck, and all who were injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No fatalities were reported.

The dramatic scene was captured on surveillance video from a business in the area.

In the video, a blue car being tailed by New Orleans police speeds through a red light at an intersection, careening into the passenger’s side of a white truck. The truck flips over onto its hood, smashing the front end of a third car and coming to rest on its passenger’s side door.

The New Orleans Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau is investigating to ensure officers followed proper protocol.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 2 and injuring 4 in Iredell County
Juvenile petitions for murder have been issued for the four teenage suspects.
Four teenagers sought in deadly Hickory shooting
Crowder's Mountain
After Crowders Mountain hiker ends up in hospital, Gaston County EMS urges caution
Melvin Julian Griffin, III, was charged.
Chase with motorcycle on I-85 leads to charges for one man
The hospital system has a claim on the roof over one man's head.
Medical Debt and Deeds: How hospitals use homes to collect debt

Latest News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii...
US expected to send $1 billion more in aid to Ukraine
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Officials speak on first anniversary of dissapearance
The Supreme Court justice's would-be attacker called 911 on himself.
911 call from alleged Brett Kavanaugh plot released