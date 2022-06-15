NC DHHS Flu
Three teens arrested, one sought in shooting death of 35-year-old in Hickory

The 35-year-old was found shot to death at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested three teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Monday.

According to the Hickory Police Department, officers have taken three 16-year-olds into custody. Their names were not released.

Investigators continue to search for a 15-year-old wanted in the murder of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn.

Juvenile petitions for murder have been issued for the four teenage suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or contact Investigator Cadyn Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov.

