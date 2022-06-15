NC DHHS Flu
Straw vote expected during special meeting over proposed Mecklenburg County budget

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of the budget is the $578 million requested from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
There's a lot in the budget that could have county leaders leaning many different ways.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The community will be able to listen in as Mecklenburg County leaders hold a special meeting on the $2 billion-plus county budget.

The Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners are expected to hold a straw vote, which is an unofficial vote that serves as a kind of test to see how commissioners feel about the budget without taking any formal action.

There’s a lot in the budget that could have county leaders leaning many different ways. First, there is no property tax increase in the budget due to the value of property in the county being up.

Also, a 5% raise for all county workers is included.

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of the budget is the $578 million requested from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which is $40 million more than last year. However, the county budget only calls for about half that - $19.9 million.

That straw vote will be part of a special meeting happening on Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 8 a.m. both days. It can be watched on the county website.

