Scorching heat, tropical humidity hold for a few more days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert will continue through Friday as that upper-level ridge of high pressure holds strong.

Mid to upper 90s today through Friday

Dangerous Heat Index values up to 110 degrees

Big break comes over the holiday weekend

After a bit of a break Tuesday, today will bring a return of intense heat coupled with tropical humidity. Afternoon temperatures will return to the mid to upper 90s and heat indices of 105 degrees - if not slightly higher – will be common for all neighborhoods outside of the mountains. A few stronger storms will fire up late in the day, so make sure you have your WBTV Weather app alerts on before you head out the door.

FIRST ALERT: A Heat Advisory is in effect for the #CLT metro area Noon-8pm today. Heat Index values 105°-110° for several hours this afternoon! @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FJVDJVZeTo — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 15, 2022

Sultry conditions – with perhaps a few lingering thunderstorms – hold on tonight with lows only dropping back into the 70s.

Thursday and Friday will feature more of the same, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values near or above 100 degrees. There will be daily chances for scattered thunderstorms on both Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas Friday night, bringing welcome relief from the heat this weekend. Saturday will still be hot with high temperatures around 90 degrees, but it will not be as muggy. Sunday will be a great outdoor day, with daybreak readings in the 50s for many neighborhoods and Father’s Day high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a drier feel to the air.

If you can hold on for just a couple of more days, relief will arrive! A cool front will drop temps & the humidity level around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area this weekend. Lows at night will probably drop back into the 50s - below normal - for some Sat night! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Q3wZSxif02 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 15, 2022

The break from the torrid heat and tropical humidity may be short-lived, however, as the ridge is forecast to reestablish itself closer to the Carolinas, prompting an unwelcome return of intense heat and humidity. Highs will jump back to the upper 90s by midweek!

Stay safe and cool!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

