Police: 6-year-old drowns after stacking chairs to get into Gastonia neighbor’s pool

Family members pulled the child out of the water and attempted life-saving measures before first responders arrived.
Officers were called to a home on South Emerson Street after a report came in of a possible drowning in a backyard above-ground pool.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating the June 11 drowning death of a 6-year-old girl in a residential pool in Gastonia.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home on South Emerson Street just before 4:30 p.m. after a report came in of a possible drowning in a backyard above-ground pool.

Family members pulled the child out of the water and attempted life-saving measures before first responders arrived.

The 6-year-old, identified as Za’myah Judge, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Judge stacked several chairs against her next-door neighbor’s locked pool gate, climbed over the gate, and got into the water, according to the GPD.

Judge’s younger brother told investigators that he saw his sister go into the water and then ran for help after he did not see her resurface, department officials said.

