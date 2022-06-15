One killed, one injured in fatal car crash in York County

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in York County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the accident happened at approximately 2:26 p.m. on Old Limestone Road at Meadow Road.

Troopers say that Amy Staff, 47, was driving south on Meadow Road when she disregarded a stop sign and collided with a westbound automobile on Old Limestone Road.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Staff was transported to Piedmont Medical with injuries, and is being charged with disregarding a stop sign.

Related: Motorcyclist dies in crash on S.C. 55 in York County, troopers say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.