National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers to be observed Friday in Kannapolis

The National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers prayer gathering will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis Police Chief Spry has approved a prayer gathering to observe the National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers designated on the third Friday of June.

The National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers prayer gathering will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall/Kannapolis Police Department, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers was first organized by Wives Behind the Badge Inc. in 2011

