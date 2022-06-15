NC DHHS Flu
Kickoff for new Concord streetscape to be held today

Concord City Council approved the plan for a new Downtown Streetscape in October 2019.
Concord City Council approved the plan for a new Downtown Streetscape in October 2019.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Concord Downtown Streetscape project on Wednesday, June 15 at 9 a.m.  According to the city, this project will pave the way for new downtown experiences including more outdoor dining, downtown living, and family fun.

The event will take place on Barbrick Avenue SW between Union St and Market St. There is free parking available in the Cabarrus County Parking Deck.

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch, Planning Department Director Steve Osborne, and Andy Lovingood, President of McGill Associates will give remarks prior to the ceremonial dig.

Concord City Council approved the plan for a new Downtown Streetscape in October 2019.  The new plan includes 22-foot wide sidewalks, reduced 11-foot travel lanes, new ADA accessible parking spaces, new poured concrete sidewalks with brick paver accents, added street trees and landscaping, new smart light poles, updated city utilities, space for public art, and plenty of room for new outdoor dining.

More information on the project is available at: https://concorddowntown.com/union-streetscape/

