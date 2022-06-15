NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster renominated as Democrats vie to oppose him

If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes the term, he will become the...
If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes the term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.(WIS News 10)
By The Associated Press and JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won his party’s nomination for a second full term Tuesday, while five Democratic gubernatorial candidates were vying for their party’s nomination.

If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes the term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.

The governor defeated Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman who said he was running to allow open carry of guns, prevent any government vaccine mandates and eliminate state income taxes.

McMaster mostly let his governing do his campaigning, reminding voters how the state’s economy is booming and how he tried to carefully tailor COVID-19 restrictions when the pandemic started. He has raised $5 million for his reelection bid.

Governors in South Carolina are limited to two four-year terms, but if McMaster wins the primary and November’s election, he will have the chance to serve an unprecedented 10 years in office. That’s because he automatically ascended to the role from his lieutenant governor seat in January 2017 when Nikki Haley resigned to take a job in then-President Donald Trump’s administration. McMaster served out Haley’s last two years before getting elected in his own right in 2018.

Five candidates are seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination: former U.S. House member Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams.

Most of the attention has been focused on Cunningham and McLeod, who have also raised the most money. Cunningham has received $1.8 million, while McLeod has taken in about $500,000.

Both candidates have spent time in local party gatherings, trying to generate grassroots support and emphasizing their differences with McMaster instead of each other. In their one debate Friday after early voting ended, Cunningham and McLeod again spent more time targeting the Republican governor than they did their three Democratic opponents — only one of whom answered the invitation to debate.

McLeod also had a personal tiff on Twitter with Democratic House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, suggesting infidelity and nepotism after Rutherford endorsed Cunningham and said McLeod had done little in her 10 years in the General Assembly.

McLeod often introduces herself as the first Black woman to run for governor in South Carolina, though she says her main purpose for running isn’t to make history, but to make a difference. She said South Carolina needs an alternative to the string of “Republican Light” Democratic men who have run and lost the past five gubernatorial races.

Cunningham has campaigned with a number of splashy promises such as legalizing sports gambling and recreational marijuana use.

He also insists that he is best positioned to beat McMaster. Cunningham cites his ideas and youthfulness, and has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between him and the governor. Cunningham is 40. McMaster is 75. Cunningham also contends that anything the incumbent governor hopes to accomplish with four more years of public service should have been done in his first four decades as a politician.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
One charged after car hits golf cart in Iredell County, killing two, injuring four
Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, left, and Michael Tyrone Hart, 19, faces charges following a chase on...
Two charged after two-county chase ends in China Grove area near I-85
First responders took part in day two of a search for a swimmer who went missing on the Catawba...
Body of missing swimmer recovered from the Catawba River, authorities say
Photo of suspect in Concord hit-and-run
Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver
Crowder's Mountain
After Crowders Mountain hiker ends up in hospital, Gaston County EMS urges caution

Latest News

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 South Carolina primary
Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster hopes to win Tuesday's primary then earn...
McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor
Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Polls opened Tuesday in S.C. for primary election
Polls open Tuesday in S.C. for primary election