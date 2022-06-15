Gastonia Police searching for suspect that shot at car

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a suspect that shot into a car, injuring one person.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the area of N. King street and W. Airline Avenue. Officers saw a male suspect fire a gun at a car and then fled on foot from officers.

W. Airline Avenue at Highland and W. Airline at Weldon are closed as police look for the suspect.

One person is believed to have minor injuries.

More information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.