Four alarm fun! Firetruck parade returns to Spencer this weekend

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a steamy, hot summer week but this weekend things will be even hotter in Rowan County with the return of the largest single-day event of the whole year at the N.C. Transportation Museum.

Visitors to the museum in historic Spencer can enjoy the Fire Truck Festival from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The N.C. Transportation Museum has a strong connection with firefighting. The Spencer Shops Fire Department was founded in the 1920′s to combat any potential fires at the Southern Railway’s shops. The department consisted of three-reel teams of eleven men each, operating 2,000 feet of two and a half inch fire hose.

These men, a team of which would be stationed around the clock, were charged with keeping Spencer Shops safe from fire. But with many of the Southern Railway employees living in the adjacent towns, the Spencer Shops Fire Department’s paid firefighters also responded to the calls of the nearby community, lending a hand to the local fire departments, who relied on volunteers and might not be available to fight fires at all hours of the day.

This way the Spencer Shops Fire Department kept both the Shops and the community safe so that work could continue uninterrupted day in and day out.

In keeping with this legacy of community involvement, the museum welcomes families to come out to enjoy a wide variety of activities throughout the day such as an inflatable safety house and inflatable games, obstacle course, jaws of life demonstrations, a discovery map for children, story time, a firefighter’s water ball competition, a N.C. Forestry Service booth, potential helicopter fly-in, and pumper demonstrations from the Charlotte Fire Department’s 1902 steam pumper.

A plethora of antique and modern day fire trucks will also be on display for kids and families to take advantage of for photo opportunities. Children can participate in the Lil’ Mr. and Ms. Firefighter Costume Contests at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Train rides will be going on throughout the day at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. and can be combined with general admission for $14 for adults, $12 for seniors/military, $10 for children 3-12 years of age, and free for members and children under age 3. General admission without the train ride is half the cost of combination tickets.

There will be a firefighter themed flea market from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. inside the Back Shop. Fire related memorabilia will be available for purchase from collectors and dealers. Admission to the flea market is included with admission to the festival.

The festivities will conclude with the People’s Choice Awards Presentation at 2:30 p.m. and then the popular fire truck parade starting at 3:15 p.m.

For more information about the festival, a complete schedule of events and activities, and to purchase tickets, go www.nctransportationmuseum.org/fire-truck-festival or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636- 2889.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.