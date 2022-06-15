First Alert: Hot, humid afternoon; potential for severe storms this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upper-level ridge of high pressure over the southeast will continue to keep the heat and humidity in our area through Friday.

With all the heat and high humidity, chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon.

First Alert Rest of Today : Hot and humid, severe thunderstorms possible

First Alert Thursday : Mostly sunny, hot, PM t-storms

First Alert Friday: Isolated t-storms, hot, & humid.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon and heat indices will climb over 100 degrees.

Temperatures are soaring into the 90s for Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

The main concern going into the late afternoon and evening hours will be the potential for severe weather. After temperatures climb into the 90s, with the aid of the upper ridge, we’ll be watching for any thunderstorms that develop to our northwest to move in a south/southeasterly direction. Some storms could be severe, capable of producing hail and damaging winds. Look for storms to end before midnight giving way to partly cloudy and muggy conditions with lows in the lower 70s.

There is the potential for severe storms Wednesday evening in our area. (Source: WBTV)

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid-80s in the mountains to the upper 90s across the Piedmont; expect heat index values as high as 105.

On Friday, expect a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s. We will finally get some relief from the heat and humidity over the weekend as the upper ridge moves west and a cool front moves through our area.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, pleasant, and less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay Cool!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.