First Alert: Dangerous heat continues through Friday, and returns next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 90s for Thursday and Friday, with scattered thunderstorms. Father’s Day weekend is looking pleasant, but a First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, due to dangerous heat.

First Alert Thursday and Friday: Back in the upper 90s, with scattered storms.

Upper 80s and mostly sunny for Father’s Day weekend.

First Alert: Dangerous heat returns by midweek next week.

Scattered storms will be possible into this evening, with steamy overnight low temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday and Friday will feature more of the same, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices over 105 degrees for the piedmont. The mountains will not be as hot, yet will remain warm and muggy, with highs in the 80s.

There will be daily chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms for both Thursday and Friday. Any storms that develop may become strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas Friday night, bringing a little relief from the heat this weekend. Saturday will remain warm, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s, but it will not be as muggy. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday.

Father’s Day Sunday will be a great outdoor day, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains, with a drier feel to the air. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Another First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, due to another round of dangerous heat developing. We are expecting lower 90s for Monday, upper 90s for Tuesday and around 100 degrees by next Wednesday.

Stay safe in the heat!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

