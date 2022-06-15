ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 South Carolina primary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls closed at 7 p.m. for the South Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election.

FEDERAL & STATE ELECTIONS

Governor

Governor Henry McMaster won the Republican nomination again as he seeks reelection in South Carolina. McMaster has held the office since 2017, when he succeeded Nikki Haley.

Henry McMaster (Provided by campaign)

Before McMaster’s role as governor, he served as the state’s Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor. McMaster is pro-life, signing South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Act into law in 2021. He also opposed government mandates regarding masks and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMaster’s only challenger was Harrison Musselwhite, a former furniture business owner from Simpsonville, SC.

McMaster’s victory sets the stage for the race against one of the five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Governor on Tuesday.

Last week three of the candidates, former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and health care advocate Carlton Boyd, faced off in the race’s only debate.

The other candidates are veteran and former Postal Service employee William Williams and South Carolina Resident Calvin McMillan.

Attorney General

Incumbent Alan Wilson won the Republican nomination for Attorney General over challenger Lauren Martel.

Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a news conference in Columbia on Dec. 1, 2021. (Mary Green)

Wilson has held the office of Attorney General since 2011. While serving in the position, he appealed a court ruling saying South Carolina’s ban on gay marriage was unconstitutional. In February 2022, he issued an opinion that South Carolina doctors have the authority to prescribe off-label drugs like Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Martel’s platform focused on Medical freedom. She opposes vaccine mandates and believes Ivermectin should be an available treatment option for COVID patients in South Carolina.

There are no candidates running for the Democratic nomination.

Secretary of State

Mark Hammond won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State, beating out Keith Blandford, his only challenger.

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond presents his 2021 “Angel” organizations in Columbia on Nov. 16, 2021 (WIS)

Hammond has held the position since 2003. Before becoming Secretary of State, Hammond served as a criminal investigator and Clerk of Court in Spartanburg County. Increasing protections for charitable donations has been a key issue for Hammond, who has also initiated reforms targeting charity abuses.

Blandford is a veteran from Virginia who believes in enforcing election integrity, blocking federal health and mask mandates, and termination of the Department of Education.

Superintendent of Education

The race for Superintendent of Education is crowded as current Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that she is not seeking reelection.

There are six candidates seeking the Republican nomination

Three candidates are in the race for the Democratic nomination

Gary Burgess - The former superintendent for Anderson County District 4

Lisa Ellis - An educator who created the teacher advocacy group S.C. for ED

Jerry Govan Jr. - The state representative for South Carolina’s District 95

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Senator Tim Scott is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. Three candidates, Catherine Fleming Bruce, Krystle Matthews, and Angela Geter, are in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Matthews is the state Representative for South Carolina’s District 117. She serves on the committees for Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs, and Operations and Management.

Bruce is an author and activist. She believes in healthcare for all and supports the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Geter is a veteran and chair of the Spartanburg County Democratic Party.

U.S. House District 4

Incumbent William Timmons is seeking reelection against three candidates challenging him for the Republican nomination.

Timmons has held the office since 2019. He previously represented District 6 in the state Senate and served as a prosecutor for the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Michael LaPierre is an author and graduate of Clemson University. He believes virtue and religion are foundational for the country.

Mark Burns is the CEO of the NOW Television Network. He was called “Donald Trump’s Top Pastor” by Time Magazine during the 2016 presidential election.

George Abuzeid is a veteran and pilot who opposes vaccine mandates and protections for social media companies.

U.S. House District 5

Incumbent Ralph Norman is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

There are two candidates running for the Democratic nomination, Kevin Eckert and Evangeline Hundley.

Eckert is a USDA Wildlife Services employee and SC Audubon volunteer who wants to invest in renewable energy and increase electric vehicles.

Hundley is a residential builder and real estate agent from Newberry, SC, who supports Medicare for all, raising the minimum wage to at least $15 per hour, and pro-choice legislation.

