Concord’s Andy Downs selected to be Rowan County’s Senior Internal Auditor

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Andy Downs has been selected as Rowan County’s new Senior Internal Auditor, according to a press release. Downs began his career in internal auditing at Wachovia Corporation in 2003 when he was hired as a Loss Prevention Officer. In 2005, he was promoted to Assistant Vice President over all aspects of deposit fraud.

In 2008, he was promoted to Vice President, Financial Crimes Manager responsible for investigating check fraud claims. Since 2012 he has served as Vice President responsible for external fraud investigations, payment card fraud detection, conduct risk, ethics oversight, and surveillance monitoring.

Prior to beginning his career in Internal Auditing, Andy served as a Firefighter/EMT for the City of Concord and as a law enforcement officer for the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Kannapolis Police Department.

Andy also currently teaches multiple EMT and Law enforcement courses. Andy holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Science, and is currently pursing a second bachelor’s degree in Pastoral Studies which he plans to finish in 2023. He is also a certified fraud examiner, fraud specialist, financial crimes investigator, financial crimes specialist, and forensic interviewer.

Andy currently resides in Concord, NC with his wife Carla and their three children. In his off time Andy enjoys fishing and spending time with his family.

County Manager Aaron Church said, “I look forward to working with Andy in his efforts to provide ethical and regulatory oversight of all Rowan County operations.”

