NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Concord’s Andy Downs selected to be Rowan County’s Senior Internal Auditor

County Manager Aaron Church said, “I look forward to working with Andy in his efforts to...
County Manager Aaron Church said, “I look forward to working with Andy in his efforts to provide ethical and regulatory oversight of all Rowan County operations."(Rowan County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Andy Downs has been selected as Rowan County’s new Senior Internal Auditor, according to a press release. Downs began his career in internal auditing at Wachovia Corporation in 2003 when he was hired as a Loss Prevention Officer. In 2005, he was promoted to Assistant Vice President over all aspects of deposit fraud.

In 2008, he was promoted to Vice President, Financial Crimes Manager responsible for investigating check fraud claims. Since 2012 he has served as Vice President responsible for external fraud investigations, payment card fraud detection, conduct risk, ethics oversight, and surveillance monitoring.

Prior to beginning his career in Internal Auditing, Andy served as a Firefighter/EMT for the City of Concord and as a law enforcement officer for the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Kannapolis Police Department.

Andy also currently teaches multiple EMT and Law enforcement courses. Andy holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Science, and is currently pursing a second bachelor’s degree in Pastoral Studies which he plans to finish in 2023. He is also a certified fraud examiner, fraud specialist, financial crimes investigator, financial crimes specialist, and forensic interviewer.

Andy currently resides in Concord, NC with his wife Carla and their three children. In his off time Andy enjoys fishing and spending time with his family.

County Manager Aaron Church said, “I look forward to working with Andy in his efforts to provide ethical and regulatory oversight of all Rowan County operations.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 2 and injuring 4 in Iredell County
Juvenile petitions for murder have been issued for the four teenage suspects.
Four teenagers sought in deadly Hickory shooting
Crowder's Mountain
After Crowders Mountain hiker ends up in hospital, Gaston County EMS urges caution
Melvin Julian Griffin, III, was charged.
Chase with motorcycle on I-85 leads to charges for one man
The hospital system has a claim on the roof over one man's head.
Medical Debt and Deeds: How hospitals use homes to collect debt

Latest News

Charlotte won’t host the Army-Navy game
Charlotte won’t host the Army-Navy game
Gastonia Police searching for suspect that shot at car
Visitors to the museum in historic Spencer, North Carolina can enjoy the Fire Truck Festival...
Four alarm fun! Firetruck parade returns to Spencer this weekend
Three teens are in custody in connection with the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn in...
Three teens arrested, one sought in shooting death of 35-year-old in Hickory