CMPD seized 9 guns over the weekend after record month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seizing a record amount of firearms last month, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) seized nine guns this past weekend during two separate incidents.

The first incident happened on Friday when an officer responded to a traffic accident on I-77.

While the officer was at the scene, she observed a driver acting suspiciously and concealing items in a hoodie. The driver then fled the scene.

Officers later located the vehicle in the 700 block of North Graham Street and discovered all the occupants had concealed firearms. Two juveniles and two adults were arrested, all of whom were from Stanly County. Four firearms were seized, with three of them having been reported stolen.

The second incident occurred on Sunday when a Dodge Charger was doing burnouts and donuts in plain view of officers at the intersection of Bland and Church streets.

Three of the Charger’s occupants were hanging out of passenger windows, and when police attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

While fleeing from police, the vehicle struck a wall on Morehead Street near I-277. The occupants then got out of the car and fled on foot.

All three occupants, two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were apprehended.

Officers found five firearms inside the Charger, two of which were stolen, along with more than 90 grams of marijuana, multiple containers of THC liquid and multiple bags of THC candy.

CMPD seized the vehicle and are charging the three teens with multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm.

