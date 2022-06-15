Clover community gearing up for fifth Juneteenth event

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) -For the second time, Juneteenth will be recognized as a national holiday. It became a holiday last year after President Joe Biden signed it into law. The holiday marks the end of slavery and is a celebration of Black culture.

It is that exact history that has sparked a festival in the town of Clover. Organizers want this festival makes sure preservation with celebration goes hand-in-hand.

”You just see the love and the unity,” says Erica Sherer, who goes to the Juneteenth festival.

Erica Sherer loves Clover’s Juneteenth Festivals. She celebrated the day years before it became a national holiday.

”Our story is important and the day that we were liberated, it needs to be remembered,” she says.

Her favorite part of the festival? The camaraderie where conversation happens no matter the age difference.

”We have people that come who are 80s 90s and then the babies and then you see them interacting with each other,” says Sherer.

Those generations can learn a lot from each other especially the history behind Juneteenth, which is exactly why the organizers created this event.

”Some of the information about Juneteenth wasn’t spoken about in my household,” says Juneteenth festival organizer Keron Meeks.

Meeks heard about the history of Juneteenth as an adult.

”I felt a little shortchanged it wasn’t taught to my community or to me specifically,” he says.

So he set out to change that with this event, especially for the young people who might not learn about the important history in school.

”We make sure we share with the crowd about Juneteenth and why we celebrate it. So it means a little different than getting the community together just to fellowship because we have a cause, we have a reason,” he says.

They also celebrate that with African dances and fashion shows that link back to the roots of their ancestors. All of this after a freedom walk where they reflect on how far Black people have come and how much further they have to go. History and the past should always be remembered.

”It’s about us. It’s about our story. It’s a piece of our story. Not the whole thing but a piece of it. So it’s important we know where we came from,” he says.

”We don’t want our past to be forgotten,” says Sherer.

This event kicks off at 9:30 on Saturday with a freedom walk in Clover. After that, there will be for all of the family to enjoy. You can visit this page for more information.

