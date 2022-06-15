Charlotte won’t host the Army-Navy game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Charlotte didn’t make the cut to host future Army-Navy football games.

Neither did fellow finalist Orlando, and these were the only two locations in the Southeast. Bank of America Stadium would have served as Charlotte’s venue for the game.

Why it matters: The game, which has been played 122 times, has never taken place in the South.

What’s happening: The cities selected to host the game between 2023-27 are:

Boston 2023

Washington, D.C. 2024

Baltimore 2025

New York/New Jersey 2026

Philadelphia 2027

The big picture: The Army-Navy game is an iconic college football matchup dating back to the 1800s. It draws sitting presidents along with other high-profile politicians.

Flashback: Army-Navy game organizers visited Charlotte in April. It was the final formal step in the bid process to host a future game. The Charlotte Sports Foundation led the charge for Charlotte’s bid.

What they’re saying: “While we are disappointed the Army-Navy game is not coming to the South, being a finalist reinforces the fact that high-profile college sporting events are important to Charlotte,” Danny Morrison, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation said in a statement.

What’s next: Despite the disappointment, it’s still the busiest year CSF has ever had. They’ll continue to help put on some of Charlotte’s high-profile sporting events, including the ACC Championship football game, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The latter will bring two beloved HBCU programs to Bank of America Stadium for the first time this fall.

CSF is also working with Jordan Brand on Jumpman Invitational, a major men’s and women’s college basketball tournament. The three-year deal kicks off this December.

They’ll also help with the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in September.

