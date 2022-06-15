NC DHHS Flu
Assistance available for those struggling with utility bills amidst heat wave

This is partly out of efforts to help families still dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, now coupled with the rising costs of inflation.
The Crisis Assistance Ministry is helping with rent and utility, noting that a lot of people will be using the air conditioning this week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – With an on-going heat wave, many will keep their air conditioning running more.

But what about those can’t afford it?

Mecklenburg County is reminding Charlotte area residents that there is financial assistance available for those at risk of having their utilities turned off or even eviction.

Those in need of assistance can put in an application in person Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Crisis Assistance Ministry office on 500-A Spratt St., in Charlotte.

There are also consultations and assessments done by phone. Residents would need a picture ID, Social Security documents for all household members, proof of household income over the past 30 days, past utility bills or notices and a rental lease.

The organization does prioritize critical needs first, but its’ goal is to help as many people as possible.

“For people who are behind on their bills, they’re faced with a cutoff - some people don’t even have their electricity on right now - come to Crisis Assistance, bring us your bill and your statement of income and we’ll work through the process on how to help,” Carol Hardison, CEO of Crisis Assistance Ministry, said.

If assistance is given, a check is issued directly to the utility company, landlord or the clerk of court.

The Crisis Assistance Ministry has more information on its website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

