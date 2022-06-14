NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say

According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon.(National Park Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials with the National Park Service said a woman visiting the Grand Canyon has died after falling into a river.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center reports a passenger on a commercial river trip fell into the Colorado River on June 11 around 2 p.m. near Pipe Creek Beach.

Officials said commercial guides were able to reach her by boat and began CPR. However, 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was pronounced deceased by rescuers.

The NPS said Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when a current caught her in the Colorado River. Patel hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip.

The park service is investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Officials reminded all visitors to Grand Canyon to ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in the shade during the heat of the day, and watching for signs of distress in traveling companions while dressing appropriately for the weather.

The NPS said it does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
One charged after car hits golf cart in Iredell County, killing two, injuring four
Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, left, and Michael Tyrone Hart, 19, faces charges following a chase on...
Two charged after two-county chase ends in China Grove area near I-85
First responders took part in day two of a search for a swimmer who went missing on the Catawba...
Body of missing swimmer recovered from the Catawba River, authorities say
Photo of suspect in Concord hit-and-run
Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver
A fire destroyed a home in western Cabarrus County on Sunday.
Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County

Latest News

De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22 were arrested for the murder of Jayeshbhai...
2 arrested by Leland Police for west Charlotte murder
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in...
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal
FILE - A U.S. Marshal patrols outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in...
House OKs security boost for Supreme Court judges, families
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes