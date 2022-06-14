Staying hot and muggy, with strong storms at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with a break in the heat by the weekend. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible through the work week.

Back in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday.

Isolated to scattered strong storms possible into Friday.

Warm, yet less muggy for the weekend.

Isolated rain and storms will be possible tonight, with warm and muggy conditions, as overnight low temperatures only cool into the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be another hot and muggy day, with afternoon high temperatures back into the upper 90s, and heat indices approaching 105 degrees. Scattered, strong to severe storms are possible during the day on Wednesday, so make sure you have your WBTV Weather app alerts on before you head out the door.

Thursday and Friday will feature more of the same, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices over 100 degrees. There will be daily chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas Friday night, bringing a little relief from the heat this weekend. Saturday will remain hot, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 90 degrees, yet it will not be as muggy.

Sunday will be a great outdoor day, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains, with a drier feel to the air.

Another heat wave will develop for next week, with a warming trend, as temperatures go from the lower 90s on Monday to mid and upper 90s by midweek next week.

Stay safe in the heat!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

