Rowan-Salisbury School Board approves new windows, fencing, as safety upgrades for Salisbury High

The project is being paid for with $1.8 million in COVID relief funds.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly $2 million in federal COVID relief funds will be used to fund a large project to replace windows at Salisbury High School. The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved the project during its meeting on Monday.

Carolina Classic Window and Glass will be paid $1.8 million to replace every window, some of which were set in place when the school was built in 1926. There are 179 units that contain a total of 306 windows at the school.

“I hate spending that amount of money on it, but it just has to be done,” board member Travis Allen said. “I hate looking at that price tag, but just recently doing a construction process myself, I can honestly see where a lot of the expense comes.”

The project could take up to 245 days to complete, and will likely begin in the next week.

The board also approved finalizing the design of security fencing at Salisbury High. The cost estimate for 920 feet of fencing is $552,900. Bids on the project are now being accepted.

