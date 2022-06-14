Polls open Tuesday in S.C. for primary election

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is primary election day in South Carolina and residents will want to check their schedule and make sure they have time set aside to vote.

Polls open across the state at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Some of the big races on the ballot with be races for governor, state superintendent, Congress, S.C. House seats, and several local races in York, Lancaster, and Chester counties.

Voters will also want to make sure they know where their polling location is.

The South Carolina Election Commission website has a portal where residents can put in the required information and find out where they’ll need to be to vote on Tuesday.

Watch the results roll in after the polls close at 7 p.m. on WBTV and online through the S.C. Election Commission website.

Those who have an absentee ballot on their counter can no longer mail it in; it needs to be dropped off in person by 7 p.m. Tuesday at their polling location.

Voters in line at 7 p.m. when the polls close will still be able to cast a ballot.

