Police: Truck runs over man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars

By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas are investigating an incident where a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the early morning commute was hit by a car.

KVVU reports a man was on a sidewalk Tuesday morning throwing rocks at vehicles in traffic.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said a rock hit and broke a window on a Ford pickup truck. Shortly after, a dark-colored Dodge truck drove onto the sidewalk and struck the rock thrower before driving away.

Gordon said the man accused of throwing rocks was taken to a hospital with complaints of chest pain. The driver of the Dodge remained outstanding immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

