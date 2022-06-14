NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed, three injured in Catawba County shooting, authorities say

Authorities said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance.
Deputies were called to a shooting at a residence on Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Catawba County, authorities said.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting at a residence on Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont.

When authorities arrived, they said they found four people with gunshot wounds. One of those shot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Deputies said the other three victims were taken to area hospitals.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the four people involved is believed to be the shooter, with the shooting thought to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, left, and Michael Tyrone Hart, 19, faces charges following a chase on...
Two charged after two-county chase ends in China Grove area near I-85
First responders took part in day two of a search for a swimmer who went missing on the Catawba...
Body of missing swimmer recovered from the Catawba River, authorities say
A fire destroyed a home in western Cabarrus County on Sunday.
Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County
A surveillance picture appears to show someone standing over the two truck driver minutes after...
Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver
Authorities are searching for a missing person in the Catawba River.
Diving crews searching for missing person in Catawba River

Latest News

Crews responded to a deadly crash involving a golf cart late Monday night in Iredell County.
2 killed, 3 injured after car hits golf cart in Iredell County
2 killed, 3 injured after car hits golf cart in Iredell County
Polls open Tuesday in S.C. for primary election
One killed, three injured in Catawba County shooting, authorities say