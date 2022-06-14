One killed, three injured in Catawba County shooting, authorities say

CLAREMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Catawba County, authorities said.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting at a residence on Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont.

When authorities arrived, they said they found four people with gunshot wounds. One of those shot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Deputies said the other three victims were taken to area hospitals.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the four people involved is believed to be the shooter, with the shooting thought to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.