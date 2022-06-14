NC DHHS Flu
NBA’s Montrezl Harrell facing felony marijuana charge

He joined the Hornets in February but was due to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Montrezl Harrell arrested for drug charge in Kentucky
Montrezl Harrell arrested for drug charge in Kentucky((AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File) | AP Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

According to court records, the 28-year-old Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely.

The trooper said he smelled marijuana and, after a search, discovered 3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack in the backseat.

The former University of Louisville star has been charged with trafficking less than 5 pounds of marijuana. It was not immediately clear whether Harrell had an attorney who could comment.

