Man charged in assault in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a man for an assault that they say occurred at a residence on S. Clay Street. Police were called on Monday morning.

Anthony Jermaine Rankin, 46, was charged with assault on a female. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $20,000. His first appearance in court is on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

