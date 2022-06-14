Man charged in assault in Salisbury
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a man for an assault that they say occurred at a residence on S. Clay Street. Police were called on Monday morning.
Anthony Jermaine Rankin, 46, was charged with assault on a female. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $20,000. His first appearance in court is on Wednesday.
