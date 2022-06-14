Hot, very humid Tuesday afternoon with chance for thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay hot and very humid with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the afternoon, but there is a chance for thunderstorms later today.

Today: Heat Advisory in effect, thunderstorms possible

Intense heat and humidity continue Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday

Temperatures have become rain-cooled today due to the early morning thunderstorms, which will make it hard for high temperatures to reach 100 degrees as previously expected. Expect temperatures to rebound as more sun makes its way back in with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

The National Weather Service has canceled the Excessive Heat Warning for our viewing area and downgraded it to a Heat Advisory, as a heat index of 105 degrees or above is still possible. That advisory is in effect for areas south of Interstate 40 through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Intense heat continues Wednesday with forecasted temperatures near the mid-90s with heat index values around 105 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for the afternoon/evening.

Hot and humid for Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for the afternoon and evening. Expect heat index values to rise above 100 degrees.

The mid-90s are forecast once again for the high temperature on Friday with more chances for showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon. A cool down is expected for the weekend with high temperatures dropping much more seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

