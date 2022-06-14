Great things to do indoors during the summer heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the hot temperatures continue this week, you may be on the lookout for activities to do indoors to keep your family cool and out of the sun.

The list is endless when it comes to doing things indoors during this weather and it all depends on you and your family.

“It’s a great atmosphere in here, especially with how dark it is in here and how hot it is outside, it’s definitely a nice comforting vibe,” said Trent Belikoff of Charlotte.

You can’t beat arcade games in the AC on a hot summer day.

Cooling stations open in Mecklenburg Co. due to record-challenging heat

Cooper Stevens of Kannapolis said, “It’s hard to do stuff when it’s 100, and I sweat really easily, so it’s good to find something like this to stay indoors and all that.”

Along with arcade games, people are choosing to play mini-golf inside to keep the family cool.

“My boys loved the mini golf, we have been here before so we knew it was an indoor place that wouldn’t be so hot to go mini-golfing,” said Amy Stevens of Kannapolis.

People I talked to today feel this is a family fun and inexpensive way to enjoy the day without getting too hot.

Kristin King, the owner and operator of Monster Mini Golf Charlotte said, “great way to avoid the sun, the sweaty complaints of your children to be able to go inside, have some fun and really enjoy time without having to run from the sun, and or rain.”

Stevens said, “try to find something to keep them active so they’re not playing on video games all day long, we like to try to do something so we can get out of the house.”

Monster Mini Gold said with the consistent heat lately, they have seen business increase with people looking for a place to hide from the sun.

Cameron Stevens said, “just pretty much came here to have fun.”

Ylianna Castillo of Charlotte said, “this is a fun activity thing to do, you know get us out of the house, maybe get some good laughs out, also

If playing at the arcade and mini golf is not your thing, you always have ice skating to cool you down on a hot day or calmer places like the library, museum, or the mall.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.