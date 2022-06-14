NC DHHS Flu
Four teenagers sought in deadly Hickory shooting

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for four teens in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Monday.

According to the Hickory Police Department, investigators are looking for three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old for the murder of Shonniel Blackburn.

The 35-year-old was found shot to death at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Juvenile petitions for murder have been issued for the four teenage suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or contact Investigator Cadyn Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov.

