First Alert: Excessive heat warning issued due to record-shattering heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will likely be the pinnacle of our current heatwave. I’m forecasting record-shattering heat and tropical humidity again for Tuesday!

Record-breaking heat again today

Afternoon Heat Index pushing 100 degrees

Relief on the way by the weekend

Not only will today’s 100-degree reading break the Charlotte record set in the late 1950s but it would be the first time the Queen City has reached 100 degrees in about seven years. With feels-like temperatures above 110 degrees likely across our central and eastern counties, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Stay cool and hydrated if you have to spend any time outdoors and check on family and pets!

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat & humidity back in the forecast today for much of the @wbtv_news area. #CLT likely reaches a record-breaking 100° for the first time in 7 years. Heat Index values 108° to 112° for several hours this afternoon/evening. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ovt4sjzw0b — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 14, 2022

As for cooling thunderstorms, there will likely be a couple more that fire up in the late-day heat and humidity and they may again be slow to taper down late tonight with lows again in the steamy 70s.

Our First Alert will continue through Thursday as that upper-level ridge of high pressure holds strong. Storm chances will gradually pick up on a daily basis by the end of the week before a cold front works through, bringing relief this weekend.

The break from the torrid heat and tropical humidity may be short-lived, however, as the ridge is forecast to reestablish itself closer to the Carolinas, prompting an unwelcome return of intense heat and humidity.

Stay safe and cool!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

