Chase with motorcycle on I-85 leads to charges for one man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The pursuit of a driver on a motorcycle on Sunday morning on I-85 in Rowan County resulted in charges for a Charlotte man.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle being driven by Melvin Julian Griffin, III. They say Griffin tried to speed away. The motorcycle reached a speed of 140 miles-an-hour, according to deputies. He was apprehended near mile marker 65 in China Grove.

Griffin was charged with felony flee to elude law enforcement, speeding, passing less than two feet to the left of another vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to display a registration plate, driving on a prohibited portion of the interstate, no liability insurance, and no inspection. Bond was set at $50,000.

