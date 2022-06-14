NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chase with motorcycle on I-85 leads to charges for one man

Melvin Julian Griffin, III, was charged.
Melvin Julian Griffin, III, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The pursuit of a driver on a motorcycle on Sunday morning on I-85 in Rowan County resulted in charges for a Charlotte man.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle being driven by Melvin Julian Griffin, III. They say Griffin tried to speed away. The motorcycle reached a speed of 140 miles-an-hour, according to deputies. He was apprehended near mile marker 65 in China Grove.

Griffin was charged with felony flee to elude law enforcement, speeding, passing less than two feet to the left of another vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to display a registration plate, driving on a prohibited portion of the interstate, no liability insurance, and no inspection. Bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, left, and Michael Tyrone Hart, 19, faces charges following a chase on...
Two charged after two-county chase ends in China Grove area near I-85
First responders took part in day two of a search for a swimmer who went missing on the Catawba...
Body of missing swimmer recovered from the Catawba River, authorities say
A surveillance picture appears to show someone standing over the two truck driver minutes after...
Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver
A fire destroyed a home in western Cabarrus County on Sunday.
Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County
Crews responded to a deadly crash involving a golf cart late Monday night in Iredell County.
Two killed, including 5-year-old, after car hits golf cart in Iredell County

Latest News

Anthony Jermaine Rankin, 46, was charged.
Man charged with assaulting woman with golf club in Salisbury
The project is being paid for with $1.8 million in COVID relief funds.
Rowan-Salisbury School Board approves new windows, fencing, as safety upgrades for Salisbury High
Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Polls open Tuesday in S.C. for primary election
Authorities were called to a home in Claremont for a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.
One killed, three injured in Catawba County shooting, authorities say