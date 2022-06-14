After Crowders Mountain hiker ends up in hospital, Gaston County EMS urges caution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The current heat wave can be dangerous, and you could end up in the hospital if you aren’t careful.

Several people in Mecklenburg County needed to be helped by MEDIC because of the heat Monday.

MEDIC says it took at least six people to the hospital for heat-related symptoms.

Multiple organizations providing resources, cooling areas for homeless population during extreme heat this week

In Gaston County, their EMS spokesperson said two women had to be helped off Crowders Mountain Monday because of heat-related issues. An around 80-year-old woman ended up in the hospital.

“An elderly female did pass out and eventually went into cardiac arrest,” Gaston County EMS Deputy Chief Jamie McConnell explained.

Both Gaston County EMS and seasoned hikers warn against the debilitating effects of the heat.

They say with current conditions, remember to stay in the shade, hydrate and consider laying off the strenuous exercise.

“If you find yourself short of breath, probably best to turn around,” said Jim Ryan, a hiker.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.