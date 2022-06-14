NC DHHS Flu
2 killed, 3 injured after car hits golf cart in Iredell County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a car hit a golf cart full of people in Iredell County, authorities said.

The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, five people were in the golf cart.

As it was going down the road, a car driving in the opposite direction crossed the center line, hitting it, troopers said

Two people were killed and three others are in critical condition, according to authorities.

Troopers say the driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The names of those victims and the person in custody were not immediately available.

