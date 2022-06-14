NC DHHS Flu
2 arrested by Leland Police for west Charlotte murder

De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22 were arrested for the murder of Jayeshbhai Ravajibhai Patel that occurred on June 11, 2022.
De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22 were arrested for the murder of Jayeshbhai Ravajibhai Patel that occurred on June 11, 2022.(Leland Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two suspects in a west Charlotte homicide that killed one and injured another were arrested by the Leland Police Department, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22 were arrested for the murder of Jayeshbhai Ravajibhai Patel that occurred on June 11, 2022.

Patel was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Glenwood Drive around 9 a.m. Saturday, and another victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Brown and Williams were identified as suspects in the murder. CMPD coordinated with the Leland Police, SBI and Cape Fear Regional Specials teams to arrest both on Tuesday.

Both were transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center. CMPD and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office will coordinate their extradition back to Charlotte.

Brown is charged with murder and attempted murder, and Williams is charged with felony aid and abetting murder, felony accessory after the fact, assault, larceny and injury to personal property.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

