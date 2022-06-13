Two charged after two-county chase ends in China Grove area near I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte men face charges after a chase that began in Cabarrus County and ended in Rowan County on Friday morning.

Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, and Michael Tyrique Hart, 19, were both apprehended by troopers and Rowan County deputies in the area of 1150 E. NC Highway 152 in China Grove shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the report, both had been involved in a chase on Interstate 85 and had gotten out of their car and attempted to run away. A witness saw where the two men ran and alerted law enforcement. They were found inside of a property they allegedly broke into as they tried to get away. Both were taken into custody.

Horne, of Parkdale Drive in Charlotte, was charged on an outstanding warrant for simple assault from Davidson County, as well as possession of a stolen vehicle from Cabarrus County, possession of stolen goods, injury to personal property, resist, obstruct, delay in Cabarrus, felony flee to elude arrest in Cabarrus and Rowan, reckless driving, speeding, driving with a revoked license, possession of an altered or fictitious license, and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $51,000.

Hart, of Kings Cross Lane in Charlotte, was charged with breaking and entering, resist, obstruct, delay, possession of a stolen vehicle, and on an outstanding warrant of felony conspiracy from Mecklenburg County. Bond was set at $6,500.

