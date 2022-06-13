NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Summer camps making adjustments to help campers beat the extreme heat

Campers at the Baxter Close YMCA are trading time in the sunshine for time in the gym.
Summer camp is a time to have fun and make memories but you also have to stay safe, especially with such high temps
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “Summer camp is a time to have fun and make memories, but when it’s as hot as it is right now adjustments have to be made.

“When it’s this hot outside we want to be inside as much as possible,” Olivia Chamblee with the YMCA Upper Palmetto told WBTV.

Campers at the Baxter Close YMCA are trading time in the sunshine for time in the gym.

“The AC is on and it feels really good,” camper Miles Scurlock told WBTV.

When the campers do go outside, they’re in the pool.

Multiple organizations providing resources, cooling areas for homeless population during extreme heat this week

On Monday afternoon, the pool was also full of families with YMCA memberships.

“We’re in the water,” Chamblee said. “We’re very lucky that we have the indoor and outdoor pools at several of our facilities. If we’re outside we’re sunscreened up and making sure we’re staying hydrated.”

In between splashes, they make time for shade and water breaks.

Parents are encouraged to send the kids with food, water and plenty of sunscreen.

Staff also has additional sunscreen on hand.

“We are making sure to keep your kids safe,” Chamblee said. “We have water available, we have refillable water stations here, we will make sure they are hydrated and staying safe.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
A 5-year-old nearly drowned while swimming in Monroe.
Monroe waterpark closed until Monday after 5-year-old nearly drowned
Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, left, and Michael Tyrone Hart, 19, faces charges following a chase on...
Two charged after two-county chase ends in China Grove area near I-85
A fire destroyed a home in western Cabarrus County on Sunday.
Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County
First responders took part in day two of a search for a swimmer who went missing on the Catawba...
Body of missing swimmer recovered from the Catawba River, authorities say

Latest News

Keeping summer campers cool during extreme heat
Keeping summer campers cool during extreme heat
Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver
SBI investigating CMPD in-custody death
SBI investigating CMPD in-custody death
Friendship Trays providing delivering meals and wellness checks on hot days
Medical Debt and Deeds: How hospitals use homes to collect debt