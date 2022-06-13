Summer camps making adjustments to help campers beat the extreme heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “Summer camp is a time to have fun and make memories, but when it’s as hot as it is right now adjustments have to be made.

“When it’s this hot outside we want to be inside as much as possible,” Olivia Chamblee with the YMCA Upper Palmetto told WBTV.

Campers at the Baxter Close YMCA are trading time in the sunshine for time in the gym.

“The AC is on and it feels really good,” camper Miles Scurlock told WBTV.

When the campers do go outside, they’re in the pool.

On Monday afternoon, the pool was also full of families with YMCA memberships.

“We’re in the water,” Chamblee said. “We’re very lucky that we have the indoor and outdoor pools at several of our facilities. If we’re outside we’re sunscreened up and making sure we’re staying hydrated.”

In between splashes, they make time for shade and water breaks.

Parents are encouraged to send the kids with food, water and plenty of sunscreen.

Staff also has additional sunscreen on hand.

“We are making sure to keep your kids safe,” Chamblee said. “We have water available, we have refillable water stations here, we will make sure they are hydrated and staying safe.”

