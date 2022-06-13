NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Slavens’ walk-off hit lifts Arkansas over UNC 4-3, to CWS

Arkansas players celebrate their win over North Carolina following an NCAA college super...
Arkansas players celebrate their win over North Carolina following an NCAA college super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Slavens hit a walk-off single to give Arkansas a 4-3 win over North Carolina and the Razorbacks swept the best-of-three Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Arkansas clinched the 11th trip to the College World Series in program history.

North Carolina (42-22) took its first lead when Tomas Frick led off the top of the ninth with a double and then scored on a two-out single to right by Patrick Alvarez to make it 3-2.

Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall hit back-to-back singles and Kendall Diggs walked to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth.

Battles scored when Braydon Webb reached on a fielder’s choice and, after Caden O’Brien replaced Davis Palermo, Slavens hit a ground ball through the right side the brought home Stovall to end it.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one...
Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot
A 5-year-old nearly drowned while swimming in Monroe.
Monroe waterpark closed until Monday after 5-year-old nearly drowned

Latest News

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Onx Homes/Renu Chevrolet,...
Daniel Suárez grabs historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma
The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team managed p14 and p17 on Sunday.
Baku Blues: Tough day for Kannapolis-based Haas Team, domination by Red Bull
Arkansas upsets North Carolina 4-1 in super regional opener
Texas rallies to edge East Carolina 9-8, forcing third game