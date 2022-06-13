SBI investigating CMPD in-custody death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported an in-custody death of a shooting suspect early Monday morning.

Jovontay Williams, 32, was arrested around 2 a.m. while officers were responding to the 300 block of Featherstone Drive in reference to a shooting into an occupied home. At the scene, officers recovered a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

While in custody, police say Williams was acting erratically, exhibiting stress and delirium. Officers contacted Medic and apprehended Williams using a “soft, empty hands” approach. Williams was then transported to Atrium University in life-threatening condition and later moved to a second hospital for more intensive care.

Around 10 a.m., William was pronounced dead while in the care of hospital staff.

The North Carolina Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is handling the in-custody death investigation and a CMPD Internal Affairs investigation is being conducted separately to review the officers’ actions.

