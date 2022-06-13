NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Chamber announces promotion

Erica Church to become Vice President-Business Development
Erica Church will now become Vice President-Business Development
Erica Church will now become Vice President-Business Development(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that it has promoted Erica Church from Member Services Director to Vice President – Business Development.

Church has been with the Chamber since June 2019 and recently celebrated her three-year work anniversary with the Chamber.

”Erica has done a wonderful job for the Rowan Chamber and we are pleased with her increased role with Leadership Rowan, special events, communications and business development,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. 

Church previously worked with not-for-profit organizations, Congressional elected officials, and the private sector. She has a BS degree from Appalachian State University. She is married with three children and resides in Rowan County.

